Hill Republicans plan two-week stopgap bill to avert shutdown

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday plans to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open while budget talks continue for a longer-term solution.

Ryan did not say how long the stopgap spending bill would last, but multiple aides expect it will last through the Friday before Christmas, December 22.

In a preview of the coming fight, Ryan also called out the opposing party in his announcement, saying, "If the Senate Democrats choose to filibuster that, they will have chosen to shut the government down, something that we do not want to see."

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, hearing word of Ryan's approach, signaled Republicans in his chamber would likely back the plan.

"If that's what the House does, then I think we're kind of stuck with that but it's not optimal in my view," he said, referencing that short-term spending bills aren't the best way to operate the government.

Read More