(CNN) Here's the scene: A Washington Post reporter asks Democratic Reps. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina why they -- and their colleagues -- have been comparatively slow to call for the resignation of embattled Michigan Democrat John Conyers amid a series of sexual harassment allegations. Richmond asks for examples. The reporter names Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer. Clyburn, who is the third-ranking Democrat in the House, turns to Richmond and asks sarcastically: "Who elected them?"

Who. Elected. Them.

Those three words tell you absolutely everything you need to know about why people like Weinstein, Spacey and Lauer were forced to resign or fired almost immediately after revelations about their inappropriate conduct emerged while the likes of Conyers and Sen. Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat -- not to mention Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, a Republican -- remain in Congress or in a race for Senate.

There's a massive sense of entitlement among (most) members of Congress. Most times, you can't see it. When the chips are down, however, it rears its ugly head.

At the heart of Clyburn's dismissive response is a) he doesn't think he needs to answer questions from a reporter as he's waiting for an elevator and b) he doesn't see any real comparison between Conyers' plight (or that of any member of Congress) and that of someone like Weinstein or Lauer.