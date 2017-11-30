Corker: State Department needs Tillerson

Story highlights "We as a nation and the rest of the world need someone like Rex Tillerson in that position," he said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he had a "long, frank" conversation with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, and that based on the meeting, the secretary doesn't appear to be preparing to be ousted.

"Maybe it's happening, but I don't think the secretary of state job is going to be open in two weeks. That's all I'm saying," the Tennessee Republican told reporters Thursday amid reports that the White House is considering replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

"We as a nation and the rest of the world need someone like Rex Tillerson in that position," he added.

However, Corker later said that he'd be "embarrassed" if Tillerson was booted in the next few weeks, given his statement.

Corker praised Tillerson's leadership and said his stewardship has been poorly portrayed in the media.

