Washington (CNN) The Senate Ethics Committee has begun looking into the allegations against Sen. Al Franken, according to a statement from the committee issued Thursday.

"While the committee does not generally comment on pending matters or matters that may come before it, in this instance, the Committee is publicly confirming that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into Senator Franken's alleged misconduct," according to a statement jointly released by Sens. Johnny Isakson, Chris Coons, Pat Roberts, Jim Risch, Brian Schatz and Jeanne Shaheen.

Franken faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including one incident shared by an accuser who came forward earlier Thursday . Stephanie Kemplin, a 41-year-old Army veteran, told CNN that Franken cupped her breast during a photo op while she was deployed in Kuwait.

Prior to Kemplin coming forward, multiple other women had shared experiences in which they say the Democratic senator from Minnesota groped them.

The accusations began when morning news anchor Leeann Tweeden said Franken groped and kissed her during a USO tour in 2006.

