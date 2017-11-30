GOP rep.: 'Not helpful' for Trump to share anti-Muslim videos

Story highlights Kinzinger said there are mornings when he wakes up saying he wished the President hadn't tweeted

Kinzinger noted animosity between Muslims and Americans may be what extends the war on terror

Washington (CNN) A Republican lawmaker and Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan criticized on Thursday President Donald Trump's retweets of anti-Muslim videos, saying it doesn't help the fight against terrorism.

"I think we have ISIS on its heels. We're fighting, frankly, these forces of evil all over the world," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, told CNN's "New Day." "But I do think it matters if you retweet a video that's not real or that is put out by an extremist, I guess, in the UK."

Trump retweeted three videos Wednesday morning, showing people purported to be Muslims carrying out assaults and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Kinzinger said there are mornings when he wakes up saying he wished the President hadn't tweeted.

"I don't think it helps to win at all," he said. "I think (it's helpful) to rally the people you can come and say, look, listen, we're fighting a real war on terror here. But, I think, to say it's basically all of Islam, us versus them, or to retweet this video, is definitely not helpful in the least."

