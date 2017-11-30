Women enable men like Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose

Story highlights Roxanne Jones: Behind every sexual harasser likely stands a woman willing to excuse, cover up or feel sorry for him

It's hard to deny the reward for silence, but it ensures continued inequality of women, she writes

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's Praise 107.9FM. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Admit it.

Behind every sexual harasser, be he Matt Lauer or the man next door, likely stands a woman willing to excuse, cover up or feel "heartbroken" for the abuser once his lewd behavior is exposed. I've seen this time and time again and I know I'm not the only one.

You know these women. Maybe you are even one of them.

In some cases, these women are the personal assistants, executives and co-workers who have benefited from the harasser's success. They've gotten promotions, recognition and raises.

They may commiserate with other women in the ladies' room about the awful boys' club culture. But if you ever accuse a co-worker of sexual harassment or abuse, the last thing they will do is support you. If they have the power, these women may even fire you for causing a stir.