(CNN) A former Egyptian Prime Minister and presidential candidate claimed he was being barred from returning to Cairo from the United Arab Emirates in a video statement broadcast late Wednesday on pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera.

Ahmed Shafik had recently announced that he would return to his country from the UAE, where he has been living, to run in the upcoming presidential elections against current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

"I was surprised to find I was prevented from leaving the United Arab Emirates, our sister country, for reasons I do not know and I cannot understand," Shafik said. "I repeat my thanks for the gracious hospitality, but I reject any intervention in my country's affairs."

The former Air Force General went into self-imposed exile in the UAE after narrowly losing to the now-ousted Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt's 2012 presidential runoff. Shafik was the last prime minister to serve under former strongman leader Hosni Mubarak.

The UAE said it "regrets" Shafik's statement and denied there had been attempts to restrict the 76-year-old's movements.

