(CNN) The Saudi Royal Air Force intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Yemen Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting the official spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki reportedly said the missile was heading toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, and that it was destroyed without any casualties. It is unclear how the missile was intercepted.

