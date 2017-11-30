Breaking News

Designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship, the brand new St. Petersburg Stadium was built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand.
St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg: Designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship, the brand new St. Petersburg Stadium was built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand.
Opened in April 2017, the stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg: Opened in April 2017, the stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
&lt;strong&gt;St. Petersburg Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 67,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winners Zenit St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
Legacy: The 67,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winners Zenit St. Petersburg.
Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the old Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium has retained its original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg: Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the old Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium has retained its original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
The additional seats, constructed outside of the original stadium, loom dramatically at either end of the pitch in order to fulfill FIFA&#39;s minimum World Cup capacity of 35,000. Recent inspection reports have shown the temporary stands &quot;fully comply with all safety and security requirements,&quot; according to a FIFA spokesperson.
Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg: The additional seats, constructed outside of the original stadium, loom dramatically at either end of the pitch in order to fulfill FIFA's minimum World Cup capacity of 35,000. Recent inspection reports have shown the temporary stands "fully comply with all safety and security requirements," according to a FIFA spokesperson.
&lt;strong&gt;Ekaterinburg Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: FC Ural, one of Russia&#39;s oldest clubs newly promoted to the country&#39;s top tier, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.&lt;br /&gt;
Ekaterinburg Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage
Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs newly promoted to the country's top tier, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament.
Fisht Stadium, Sochi: The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament.
Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena&#39;s roof was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
Fisht Stadium, Sochi: Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena's roof was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
&lt;strong&gt;Fisht Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
Fisht Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones...
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow: It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones...
Now the Luzhniki Stadium has been refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow: Now the Luzhniki Stadium has been refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
&lt;strong&gt;Luzhniki Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country&#39;s leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
Luzhniki Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the Kaliningrad stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich&#39;s Allianz Arena.
Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad: Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the Kaliningrad stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
&lt;strong&gt;Kaliningrad Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity reduced by 10,000 and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
Kaliningrad Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage
Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity reduced by 10,000 and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia where summer temperatures typically exceed 68 F (20 C), the brand new Rostov Arena is 51m tall -- as high as the Niagra Falls.
Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don: Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia where summer temperatures typically exceed 68 F (20 C), the brand new Rostov Arena is 51m tall -- as high as the Niagra Falls.
&lt;strong&gt;Rostov Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the 45,000-seater stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov&#39;s home fixtures.
Rostov Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16
Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the 45,000-seater stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial &quot;The Motherland Calls&quot; (pictured), the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium and feature an open lattice exterior structure.
Volgograd Arena, Volgograd: Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial "The Motherland Calls" (pictured), the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium and feature an open lattice exterior structure.
&lt;strong&gt;Volgograd Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 45,000-seater will become the home ground of second-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
Volgograd Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage
Legacy: The 45,000-seater will become the home ground of second-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the &quot;people&#39;s team&quot; which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater Spartak Stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena&#39;s facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak&#39;s logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
Spartak Stadium, Moscow: Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater Spartak Stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
&lt;strong&gt;Spartak Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Last 16&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
Spartak Stadium World Cup schedule: Last 16
Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the new Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena sits close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral, and with views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod: Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the new Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena sits close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral, and with views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
&lt;strong&gt;Nizhny Novgorod Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016. Instead, second tier Olympiets Nizhny Novgorod will call the new build home.
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016. Instead, second tier Olympiets Nizhny Novgorod will call the new build home.
Constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater Samara Arena is designed to resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up when completed.
Samara Arena, Samara: Constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater Samara Arena is designed to resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up when completed.
&lt;strong&gt;Samara Arena World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian second-tier side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
Samara Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian second-tier side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater Mordovia Arena began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people&#39;s unification with Russia&#39;s other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in late 2017.
Mordovia Arena, Saransk: Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater Mordovia Arena began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in late 2017.
&lt;strong&gt;Mordovia Arena World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium&#39;s temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of third-tier side FC Mordovia.
Mordovia Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage
Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of third-tier side FC Mordovia.
Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal&#39;s Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
Kazan Arena, Kazan: Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
&lt;strong&gt;Kazan Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champions in 2008 and 2009. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features&lt;/a&gt;
Kazan Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champions in 2008 and 2009.
  • Draw takes place Dec 1 in Moscow
  • 32 teams divided into four pots
  • Draw co-hosted by former England great Gary Lineker

(CNN)Before a World Cup, there has to be a World Cup draw.

Yes, after roughly three years of qualifying, involving 871 games around the globe, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar -- not to mention millions of football fans around the world -- will be holding their breath on Friday.
Who could play whom? Will there be a much-dreaded "Group of Death?" Who are the favorites? Here's the lowdown on Friday's extravaganza at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace.
    Lineker, Maradona and Cafu form a glittering cast

    The draw will take place at 3pm GMT (10:00 ET, 18:00 local) but, if you are pressed for time, tune in about half an hour later. That's when the actual draw should start.
    Former England striker Gary Lineker and Russian football reporter Maria Komandnaya will host the draw and they'll be assisted by superstars from each of the eight nations that have won the World Cup.
    It is a glittering cast: Diego Maradona (Argentina), Cafu (Brazil), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy), Carles Puyol (Spain), Gordon Banks (England), Laurent Blanc (France), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) and Miroslav Klose (Germany, trophy bearer).
    The draw assistant from the host country is 91-year-old former Spartak Moscow striker Russia Nikita Simonyan.
    The format, the teams

    The 32 countries are divided into four pots of eight.
    Unlike years past, only FIFA's world rankings determines which country goes into which pot and, for this draw, the sport's world governing body has based the seedings on October's world rankings.
    So, for example, the seven top-ranked teams that qualified, plus Russia, are in pot 1 and the next highest-ranked eight are in pot 2 and so forth, ending with the lowest ranked eight in pot four.
    Germany are the reigning world champions.
    Germany are the reigning world champions.
    Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
    Pot 2: Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Peru
    Pot 3: Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Denmark
    Pot 4: Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia
    As host Russia was placed in pot 1, a boost for them since Stanislav Cherchesov's men -- based on those October rankings -- are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at No. 65, two places behind Saudi Arabia.
    Among others in the elite tier are defending champions Germany, record five-time winners Brazil, European champions Portugal and 2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina.
    The end result will be eight groups of four teams. There is one last caveat -- no group is allowed to feature more than one team from the same confederation, apart from members of European football's governing body UEFA, which, with 14 teams, provided the highest number of qualifiers.
    No more than two UEFA countries are allowed in a group.
    A "Group of Death?"

    Every major football draw seems to produce a so-called "Group of Death." The term was reportedly first coined in reference to Group 3 of the 1970 World Cup, featuring reigning champions England, favorites Brazil, 1962 runners-up Czechoslovakia and Romania.
    But, the "Group of Death" isn't necessarily always a single entity -- in 2014 it was widely acknowledged that there were three difficult groups.
    Friday's draw could potentially pit Brazil, former champions Spain, seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt and Serbia against each other.
    With Spain and England among the second batch of teams, there are a number of mouthwatering scenarios to speculate over before the draw. Who could not get excited about the prospect of Germany, England, Egypt -- returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1990 -- and Nigeria forming one group?

    Who are the favorites?

    Neymar celebrates after scoring against Paraguay during a World Cup qualifying match.
    Neymar celebrates after scoring against Paraguay during a World Cup qualifying match.
    Defending champions Germany are bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil did so in 1962.
    Ranked No.1 in the world and unbeaten since their Euro 2016 semifinal defeat by France, Joachim Löw's men were peerless in qualifying, winning all 10 of their matches and scoring 43 goals in the process.
    Five-time champions Brazil were the first South American team to qualify for Russia 2018 and their form in the last 18 months has helped heal the wounds of that 7-1 semifinal thumping by Germany at their home World Cup three years ago.
    Coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite, has overseen a vast improvement since he succeeded Dunga in June 2016. Brazil remain undefeated in competitive fixtures since the new man took charge and won 10 of their final 12 qualification matches.
    With Lionel Messi in their ranks -- the Barcelona star scored an incredible hat-trick to secure Argentina's place in Russia - Argentina are among the bookmakers' favorites, as are previous World Cup winners Spain, France and Portugal.
    Belgium have promised much with the talent at their disposal and after a fine qualifying campaign -- they topped their group with an unbeaten run -- 2018 could be the year the Red Devils finally blossom.
    The debutants

    In Brazil in 2014, Bosnia & Herzegovina were the only debutants in the tournament. In Russia, there will be two: Iceland and Panama.
    Iceland became the smallest nation -- population of around 335,000 -- to ever qualify for the World Cup by topping, fittingly perhaps, Group I in Europe.
    While Iceland's inclusion might not be a surprise -- they made the quarterfinals of Euro 2016, beating England en route -- Panama's most certainly is.
    Panama didn't even qualify for the final round of 2014 World Cup qualifying in the Concacaf region and were knocked out in the quarterfinals at this year's Gold Cup in a 12-team field.
    Perhaps unsurprisingly, Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela declared a public holiday following qualification.
    Although not a first-timer, Peru will be appearing at football's biggest party for the first time in 36 years, having beaten New Zealand 2-0 in a two-leg playoff to secure the final qualifying spot.
    Such was the euphoria when Jefferson Farfan scored the opener in the second leg in Lima, it caused an earthquake in Peru's capital city.
    "An earthquake alert was activated due to the underground vibration generated by the fans," wrote the official seismology page of Chile, which borders Peru.

    Who will be missing?

    Spare a thought for Italian fans. The Azzurri -- four-time winners -- missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing a two-leg playoff against Sweden. It marked the end of legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon's 20-year international career.
    Buffon cries after Italy is eliminated.
    Buffon cries after Italy is eliminated.
    Although Buffon, the most capped Italian in history, is likely to be tormented when watching Russia 2018, he can at least take solace from the fact that he was a key member of Italy's World Cup winning team in 2006.
    Other high-profile nations not in the draw are 2010 World Cup runners-up the Netherlands, traditional Concacaf powerhouse the US and Alexis Sanchez's Chile.
    Two recent ever-presents of African football, Ivory Coast and Ghana, also failed to emerge from an arduous qualifying campaign.
    Both nations had qualified for three successive World Cups, but failure to reach Russia 2018 ended up costing Belgian Marc Wilmots his job as manager of Les Elephants.