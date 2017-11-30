Story highlights Gremio win third Copa Libertadores title

Coach declares a day of holiday in Porto Alegre

(CNN) The taste of victory is made all the sweeter if you've had to wait more than two decades to savor it.

Brazilian side Gremio, for the first time in 22 years, stand at the summit of South American club football after beating Argentina's Lanus to claim the Copa Libertadores title.

More than 30,000 fans packed into Gremio's stadium to watch their side in the final of South America's most prestigious club competition even though the match wasn't taking place there -- it was being played more than 1,000 kilometers away in Buenos Aires.

The first leg had taken place in Brazil a week earlier, with Gremio emerging with a narrow 1-0 win to take into the second leg in Lanus, a district to the south of the Argentine capital.

30,000 Grêmio-fans watching their team play the Copa Libertadores final on a big screen at the teams home arena, as they beat Lanús to become South American Champions tonight. WOW! pic.twitter.com/wvCa0xN3tT — Andre Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) November 30, 2017

