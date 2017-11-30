'The Shape of Water' flows into sweet, strange love story

(CNN) Guillermo del Toro's visual artistry thrives in the realm of fantasy. The director funnels those skills into a sweet but strange container with "The Shape of Water," a sensual if not fully buoyant reimagining of monster classics that essentially transforms "The Creature from the Black Lagoon" into an unlikely land-sea love story.

For those who consider "Pan's Labyrinth" del Toro's masterpiece, that status remains unthreatened by this appealing but relatively slight film, which is intriguingly set during the early 1960s, informed by a Cold War sensibility, and possesses a broader message about conquering prejudices and fears associated with the different and unknown.

Sally Hawkins provides the movie's melancholy emotional spine as Elisa, a mute cleaning woman in a secret government facility. She's understandably shocked to discover that the lab has become home to an aquatic, man-like creature (Doug Jones, who also disappeared under makeup in del Toro's aforementioned "Pan's" and "Hellboy"), captured by a federal agent (Michael Shannon, at his venomous best) who tortures him with a shock prod.

Sad and lonely, Elisa's support system includes her caring co-worker (Octavia Spencer) and gay neighbor (Richard Jenkins), dealing with his own difficulties finding love in this closeted era. She also encounters an unexpectedly sympathetic figure in the form of a scientist (Michael Stuhlbarg) working on the project, the purpose of which -- other than keeping "the asset," as it's called, away from the Soviets -- is, like many of the film's obvious questions, left largely shrouded in mystery.

Then again, all of that's really secondary to the gradual bond that develops between the unusual captive and the highly empathetic Elisa, which begins innocently enough, if symbolically, with a hard-boiled egg.

