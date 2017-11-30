Breaking News

Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dead at 87

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:27 PM ET, Thu November 30, 2017

(CNN)Jim Nabors, a singer and actor best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died, according to family friend and CNN affiliate KHNL-KGMB producer Phil Arnone.

He was 87.
Nabors died in Honolulu early Thursday "after battling health issues for some time," Arnone told KHNL-KGMB. Nabors' husband, Stan Cadwallader, was by his side, the station reports.
Nabors' career started in the early 1960s with various television work. His breakout role was on "The Andy Griffith Show," where he played dim-witted mechanic Gomer Pyle for two seasons.
    (From left) Don Knotts as Barney Fife, Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor and Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle on the CBS television network series, &quot;The Andy Griffith Show.&quot;
    (From left) Don Knotts as Barney Fife, Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor and Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle on the CBS television network series, "The Andy Griffith Show."
    His popular character was the center of a spinoff series, "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," which ran for five seasons.
    Read More
    He also appeared in films such as "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Stroker Ace."
    As a singer, Nabors released 28 albums, according to his official website.
    Nabors was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991.
    He is survived by his husband.

    CNN's Chenelle Terry contributed to this story.