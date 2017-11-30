CNN 10 - December 1, 2017

With the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially over, CNN 10 is explaining how this year's season was unusual and how it compares to previous storm seasons. As China tries to strike a balance between cleaning its air and maintaining economic growth, a giant type of air filter is being employed to help. And with the global population and deforestation both on the rise, a British visitor attraction is aiming to increase public awareness about the world's flora.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken over as president of what southern African country, following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe?

2. Name the North African country whose president promised to respond with "brute force" to the worst terrorist attack in his nation's history, which took place at a mosque last Friday.

3. From what eastern Asian country did a soldier recently defect, surviving multiple gunshots as he crossed the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)?

4. Pope Francis became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit what southeast Asian country, whose Rohingya Muslims compose a small minority of the largely Buddhist population?

5. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has proposed eliminating certain Internet rules known as what?

6. On what Indonesian island is Mount Agung, whose recent eruption has triggered evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people?

7. In what U.S. state would you find the town of Earth, which is the only place on the planet with that specific, one-word name?

8. North Korea said a missile it test-fired this week, which flew higher than any other missile it had ever launched, was capable of hitting what?

9. What type of celestial object, believed to be a piece of another solar system, has reportedly entered our solar system?

10. Hurricane Maria is believed to have caused the largest blackout in U.S. history. On what island did it make landfall on September 20?

TRANSCRIPT

