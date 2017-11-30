Japan Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019

Tokyo (CNN) Japan's much-loved Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate his post in two centuries.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Imperial House Council, and announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Emperor Hirohito announced by radio that Japan lost World War II and Akihito, his son, addressed the nation on TV after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

The emperor is a ceremonial but revered figure in Japan's constitutional monarchy. It is currently the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world, dating back fourteen centuries. Akihito himself is a direct descendent of Japan's first emperor Jimmu, believed to reign around 660 BC.

The last emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku in 1817 in the later part of the Edo Period. In general, Japan's monarch is not allowed to step down under Japan's legal framework.

But Akihito had been suffering health problems in recent years, including heart surgery and treatment for cancer, which he addressed in his 2016 speech.

"I started to think about the pending future, how I should conduct myself should it become difficult for me to carry out my heavy duties in the way I have been doing, and what would be best for the country, for the people, and also for the Imperial Family members who will follow after me," he said.