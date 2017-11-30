Breaking News

Japan Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019

By Kaori Enjoji

Updated 10:28 PM ET, Thu November 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Japanese Emperor Akihito turns 84 on December 23, 2017. Akihito is the 125th Emperor of Japan, a direct descendant of Japan&#39;s first emperor Jimmu, circa 660 B.C. Here, we take a look at the life of the world&#39;s only monarch with the title of emperor.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoJapanese Emperor Akihito turns 84 on December 23, 2017. Akihito is the 125th Emperor of Japan, a direct descendant of Japan's first emperor Jimmu, circa 660 B.C. Here, we take a look at the life of the world's only monarch with the title of emperor.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
A portrait of Crown Prince Akihito in January 1936 at age 3. He is the son of Empress Nagako and Emperor Hirohito, whom he succeeded in 1989. The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. Records show the imperial line to be unbroken for 14 centuries.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoA portrait of Crown Prince Akihito in January 1936 at age 3. He is the son of Empress Nagako and Emperor Hirohito, whom he succeeded in 1989. The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. Records show the imperial line to be unbroken for 14 centuries.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Crown Prince Akihito with some of his school friends at the Imperial School in Tokyo, circa 1938.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoCrown Prince Akihito with some of his school friends at the Imperial School in Tokyo, circa 1938.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Crown Prince Akihito in ceremonial robes for his formal investiture as crown prince at the Tokyo Imperial Palace on November 10, 1952.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoCrown Prince Akihito in ceremonial robes for his formal investiture as crown prince at the Tokyo Imperial Palace on November 10, 1952.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
Prince Akihito in his private study at the Imperial Palace in 1952.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoPrince Akihito in his private study at the Imperial Palace in 1952.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Queen Elizabeth II and Akihito are seen in the royal box at the Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 6, 1953, in England. Crown Prince Akihito made the trip to attend her coronation.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoQueen Elizabeth II and Akihito are seen in the royal box at the Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 6, 1953, in England. Crown Prince Akihito made the trip to attend her coronation.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Akihito addresses the crowd upon arrival at Oahu Airport on October 8, 1953, in Honolulu. During seven months of travel, the crown prince visited 14 countries.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoAkihito addresses the crowd upon arrival at Oahu Airport on October 8, 1953, in Honolulu. During seven months of travel, the crown prince visited 14 countries.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Akihito during his wedding to Michiko Shoda in 1959. He is the first Japanese crown prince to marry a commoner.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoAkihito during his wedding to Michiko Shoda in 1959. He is the first Japanese crown prince to marry a commoner.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Akihito with his pet dog Dingo in December 1963, on the grounds of Togu Palace, his residence in Tokyo.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoAkihito with his pet dog Dingo in December 1963, on the grounds of Togu Palace, his residence in Tokyo.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Prince Akihito takes a walk with Princess Michiko and their son Naruhito in 1964.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoPrince Akihito takes a walk with Princess Michiko and their son Naruhito in 1964.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
In a 1969 portrait, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako pose with their children and grandchildren. Crown Prince Akihito stands on the far right.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoIn a 1969 portrait, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako pose with their children and grandchildren. Crown Prince Akihito stands on the far right.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Visitors to China&#39;s Forbidden City walk beneath Japanese and Chinese flags, flown to welcome Emperor Akihito on October 23,1992. Akihito&#39;s visit to China was the first ever by a Japanese emperor.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoVisitors to China's Forbidden City walk beneath Japanese and Chinese flags, flown to welcome Emperor Akihito on October 23,1992. Akihito's visit to China was the first ever by a Japanese emperor.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
President Bill Clinton offers a toast to Emperor Akihito at the White House in June 1994, during the first state dinner of Clinton&#39;s administration.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoPresident Bill Clinton offers a toast to Emperor Akihito at the White House in June 1994, during the first state dinner of Clinton's administration.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
South African President Nelson Mandela and Emperor Akihito toast during a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in July 1995.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoSouth African President Nelson Mandela and Emperor Akihito toast during a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in July 1995.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Emperor Akihito leaves the Imperial Palace for the hospital in January 2003. The emperor had a successful operation to remove his cancerous prostate.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoEmperor Akihito leaves the Imperial Palace for the hospital in January 2003. The emperor had a successful operation to remove his cancerous prostate.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leave the residence of the late Princess Kikuko after paying their respects in Tokyo on December 19, 2004. The princess was Akihito&#39;s aunt.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoEmperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leave the residence of the late Princess Kikuko after paying their respects in Tokyo on December 19, 2004. The princess was Akihito's aunt.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Akihito&#39;s eldest son and heir-apparent, Crown Prince Naruhito, granddaughter Princess Aiko, and Crown Princess Masako enter the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on September 2, 2006.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoAkihito's eldest son and heir-apparent, Crown Prince Naruhito, granddaughter Princess Aiko, and Crown Princess Masako enter the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on September 2, 2006.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
The Emperor and the Empress greet U.S. President Barack Obama at the Imperial Palace on November 14, 2009.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoThe Emperor and the Empress greet U.S. President Barack Obama at the Imperial Palace on November 14, 2009.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Akihito leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo on February 12, 2012. Akihito was scheduled to undergo heart bypass surgery after tests showed the narrowing of his arteries had worsened.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoAkihito leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo on February 12, 2012. Akihito was scheduled to undergo heart bypass surgery after tests showed the narrowing of his arteries had worsened.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are greeted at Chennai International Airport in India on December 4, 2013, after arriving from New Delhi on the second leg of their weeklong trip to India. This was the first time they had been to India in 53 years.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoEmperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are greeted at Chennai International Airport in India on December 4, 2013, after arriving from New Delhi on the second leg of their weeklong trip to India. This was the first time they had been to India in 53 years.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
From the balcony of the Imperial Palace, Emperor Akihito greets thousands of people, waving Japanese flags, who have gathered to wish him a happy 82nd birthday on December 23, 2014.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoFrom the balcony of the Imperial Palace, Emperor Akihito greets thousands of people, waving Japanese flags, who have gathered to wish him a happy 82nd birthday on December 23, 2014.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Then Philippine President, Benigno Aquino welcomes Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they start their 5-day state visit to the Philippines on January 26, 2016. A gesture to honor 60 years of strong diplomacy post-WWII, their trip marked the first-ever visit by a reigning Japanese emperor to the Philippines.
Photos: Photos: Japan's Emperor Akihito
Emperor AkihitoThen Philippine President, Benigno Aquino welcomes Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they start their 5-day state visit to the Philippines on January 26, 2016. A gesture to honor 60 years of strong diplomacy post-WWII, their trip marked the first-ever visit by a reigning Japanese emperor to the Philippines.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
00 Akihito 02 Akihito03 Akihito04 Akihito05 Akihito06 Akihito07 Akihito08 Akihito10 Akihito09 Akihito11 Akihito12 Akihito13 Akihito14 Akihito15 Akihito16 Akihito17 Akihito18 Akihito19 Akihito20 Akihitojapan emperor akihito02 japan emperor akihito philippines

Tokyo (CNN)Japan's much-loved Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate his post in two centuries.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Imperial House Council, and announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.
Earlier this year, the Japanese parliament passed into law a historic bill to allow 83-year-old Akihito to abdicate the throne if he chose.
It came after Akihito gave a rare televised address in August 2016, where he said his age and fitness level could make it "difficult" to carry out his duties in the future, a plea many took as a request to step aside.
    "When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State with my whole being as I have done until now," he said in 2016, only the third time a Japanese emperor has addressed his people since 1945.
    Read More
    Emperor Hirohito announced by radio that Japan lost World War II and Akihito, his son, addressed the nation on TV after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.
    The emperor is a ceremonial but revered figure in Japan's constitutional monarchy. It is currently the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world, dating back fourteen centuries. Akihito himself is a direct descendent of Japan's first emperor Jimmu, believed to reign around 660 BC.
    The last emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku in 1817 in the later part of the Edo Period. In general, Japan's monarch is not allowed to step down under Japan's legal framework.
    But Akihito had been suffering health problems in recent years, including heart surgery and treatment for cancer, which he addressed in his 2016 speech.
    "I started to think about the pending future, how I should conduct myself should it become difficult for me to carry out my heavy duties in the way I have been doing, and what would be best for the country, for the people, and also for the Imperial Family members who will follow after me," he said.