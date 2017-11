(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Sexual harassment allegations in Washington

-- House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for John Conyers to resign following accusations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat. Conyers was admitted to the hospital due to stress on Thursday, according to an aide.

-- Joe Barton, the Republican Texas congressman who found himself in hot water after a nude photo of him surfaced online, will not seek re-election , his office confirmed.

-- Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin said Sen. Al Franken "groped my right breast" during a photo op in December 2003, while she was deployed in Kuwait.

Future unclear at the State Department

The White House is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months. The CIA top post would potentially be filled by Sen. Tom Cotton, officials said

Trump closes in on tax win

Trump anti-Muslim retweet aftermath

Lauer says 'I am truly sorry'

Matt Lauer apologized on Thursday after being fired from NBC's "Today" following accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he said. Read his full statement , and here's a list of all the media men who have been accused of misconduct.

Russell Simmons steps down

The founder of Def Jam Recordings and CEO of Rush Communications is leaving his top posts after an accusation of harassment and sexual assault

TV's Gomer Pyle dies

Jim Nabors, best known for the character of Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at 87, a family friend said

Eli Manning gets the bench

The Giants quarterback will be replaced by Geno Smith at Sunday's game against the Raiders -- making it the first time Manning's been benched since being a rookie.

No. 2 pick traded mid-flight

Basketball player Victor Oladipo was aboard a flight with no knowledge that he would be traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Indiana Pacers

Greenland's the ground zero of global warming