Sexual harassment allegations in Washington
-- House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for John Conyers to resign following accusations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat. Conyers was admitted to the hospital due to stress on Thursday, according to an aide.
-- Joe Barton, the Republican Texas congressman who found himself in hot water after a nude photo of him surfaced online, will not seek re-election, his office confirmed.
-- Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin said Sen. Al Franken "groped my right breast" during a photo op in December 2003, while she was deployed in Kuwait.
Future unclear at the State Department
The White House is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months. The CIA top post would potentially be filled by Sen. Tom Cotton, officials said.
Trump closes in on tax win
The Republican party has been itching for a legislative win for 10 long months since President Trump took office, and the Senate is expected to head toward a vote on a sweeping reform of the tax code by the end of the week. Wild card Sen. John McCain confirmed on Thursday that he would vote for the bill. Follow live updates here.
Trump anti-Muslim retweet aftermath
British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was "wrong" of President Trump to share anti-Muslim videos posted online by the "hateful" far-right group Britain First. A British lawmaker compared the group to the Ku Klux Klan.
Lauer says 'I am truly sorry'
Matt Lauer apologized on Thursday after being fired from NBC's "Today" following accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he said. Read his full statement, and here's a list of all the media men who have been accused of misconduct.
Russell Simmons steps down
The founder of Def Jam Recordings and CEO of Rush Communications is leaving his top posts after an accusation of harassment and sexual assault.
TV's Gomer Pyle dies
Jim Nabors, best known for the character of Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at 87, a family friend said.
Eli Manning gets the bench
The Giants quarterback will be replaced by Geno Smith at Sunday's game against the Raiders -- making it the first time Manning's been benched since being a rookie.
No. 2 pick traded mid-flight
Basketball player Victor Oladipo was aboard a flight with no knowledge that he would be traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Indiana Pacers.
Greenland's the ground zero of global warming
As the country's glaciers are melting, the sinkholes leading to rising sea levels could some day lead to global flooding. This interactive shows you exactly how the climate is changing in Greenland.