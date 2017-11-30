Amid mass exodus, Venezuela is losing its teachers

Story highlights Professors seek better lives in other countries as Venezuela dives deeper into crisis

Over 39,000 Venezuelans sought asylum around the world in the first half of this year, UN report says

(CNN) Mariella Azzato sees her staff thinning almost daily in Venezuela.

Over 430 professors, assistants and faculty have left the University of Simon Bolivar, in Caracas, since 2015, according to Azzato, the university's vice rector of administration. The public university is widely considered one of Venezuela's best, yet more than a third of the faculty have left in three years.

The vast majority of professors are leaving in search of better lives in other countries as Venezuela dives deeper into an economic and humanitarian crisis punctuated by a government many, including President Trump, deem a dictatorship.

"A moment is going to arrive when there's isn't anyone," Azzato laments. "There's an exodus of the most talented professors to other countries."

Students are leaving, too. Azzato says the university started the year with roughly 12,000 students, but she estimates that has sunk to 10,700.

