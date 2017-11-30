Argentina sub mission no longer a rescue operation

Story highlights Navy spokesman said the operation has gone past when air would have run out in a submerged sub

Searchers still are scouring the Atlantic for the ARA San Juan and its 44 crew members

(CNN) The rescue operation to find a missing Argentine submarine has now changed to a search mission, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters Thursday.

Balbi said the navy had allowed nearly double the amount of time it would have been possible for the crew to stay alive if the submarine was under water. He didn't discuss what he thinks happened to the 44-person crew.

The search mission would involve a reorganization of the vessels and other assets that have been deployed, and the operation will continue until the submarine is found, he said.

Ships and aircraft still are scouring the South Atlantic for the ARA San Juan, which disappeared November 15 a few hundred kilometers off Argentina's coast.

An undated photo provided by the Argentina Navy shows the ARA San Juan.

The Argentine navy had previously said the vessel's captain reported a short circuit in the vessel's battery system shortly before the last known contact.

