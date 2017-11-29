(CNN) Sue Finley began working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory three days before the US space program launched its first satellite, four years before President John F. Kennedy declared a space race and more than a decade before men first walked the moon.

Sixty years later, at 81, she has become the agency's longest-serving woman.

Finley got her start in 1958 as a human "computer," a role predominately filled by women and popularized by last year's hit movie "Hidden Figures."

She was responsible for solving complex equations for engineers in the space program. Alongside other women mathematicians, she calculated rocket trajectories by hand.

