Seattle swears in first woman mayor in nearly a century

(CNN)Jenny Durkan officially became Seattle's 56th mayor and the first woman to hold the office in almost a hundred years on Tuesday.
The Emerald City welcomed Durkan, who is also its first openly lesbian mayor, with inauguration ceremonies held in five locations spread across Seattle's rainy landscape.
Durkan made her first stop at Seattle's Ethiopian Community Center where she was officially sworn in to office by Judge Richard Jones in front of an exuberant crowd.
Bertha Knight Landes, the last female to hold the mayoral seat in Seattle more than 90 years ago, served on Seattle's City Council and was then elected as mayor in 1926. Known as the "Housekeeping Mayor," Landes used the metaphor of maintaining a home as a basis for the way she governed the city.
"[Landes] said something that stuck with me. She said her job was to make Seattle a larger home," Durkan said in her inauguration speech.
The new mayor vowed to make sure every person "regardless of their race, their gender, their faith or economic status" has a place, a home in Seattle.
The self-described progressive Democrat campaigned on fighting to protect the values and rights of not only the people of Seattle but those impacted by Trump's travel ban. Earlier this year, she helped secure the first federal order to block the ban.
Durkan was born in Seattle and attended law school at the University of Washington. She served as a US Attorney in Washington state from 2009 to 2014. Appointed by then-President Barack Obama, she was the nation's first openly gay US Attorney.
"Our challenges don't just come from in Seattle. We know that building this more just and equitable society means sometimes we will have differences with our president," Durkan said.
Durkan is the fourth mayor Seattle has seen in 2017. Following former mayor Ed Murray's resignation in September, City Council President Bruce Harrell held the mayoral title for five days before Tim Burgess was appointed by City Council to fill the position.