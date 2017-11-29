Seattle swears in first woman mayor in nearly a century

(CNN) Jenny Durkan officially became Seattle's 56th mayor and the first woman to hold the office in almost a hundred years on Tuesday.

The Emerald City welcomed Durkan, who is also its first openly lesbian mayor, with inauguration ceremonies held in five locations spread across Seattle's rainy landscape.

Durkan made her first stop at Seattle's Ethiopian Community Center where she was officially sworn in to office by Judge Richard Jones in front of an exuberant crowd.

Mayor Jenny Durkan taking oath of office. Good luck, Mayor Durkan. You will be a great leader! pic.twitter.com/KvPFNGw476 — Tim Burgess (@SeattleMayorTim) November 28, 2017

Bertha Knight Landes , the last female to hold the mayoral seat in Seattle more than 90 years ago, served on Seattle's City Council and was then elected as mayor in 1926. Known as the "Housekeeping Mayor," Landes used the metaphor of maintaining a home as a basis for the way she governed the city.

As your Mayor, I will work tirelessly to make sure that Seattle is a welcoming city for all. We can get it right in Seattle - we've done it before, and we will do it again. Thank you, Seattle. The work starts tonight. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) November 29, 2017

"[Landes] said something that stuck with me. She said her job was to make Seattle a larger home," Durkan said in her inauguration speech.

