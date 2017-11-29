Upscale San Francisco street will go back to homeowners

Story highlights City officials vote to return street to its homeowners association

The HOA didn't pay tax bill because it was sent to wrong address

San Francisco (CNN) For most people, failing to pay property taxes and trying to blame it on the city is a losing battle.

But the dispute over Presidio Terrace, a private street in one of San Francisco's swankiest neighborhoods, is no ordinary one.

The real estate drama unfolded earlier this year, when residents of the upscale drive learned that their homeowners association no longer owned the street -- and hadn't for two years -- due to decades of unpaid property taxes.

By all accounts, it was a paltry sum -- a $14-a-year bill for the "common area" that included its sidewalks, palm trees and the circular drive. The association said it would have paid the tax, had it received the bills, but it didn't -- they were mailed to an accountant who hadn't worked for the association since the 1980s.

After three decades of delinquency, the debt grew and the street was auctioned off by the city. A San Jose couple, Michael Cheng and his wife, Tina Lam, snapped it up for $90,000 in 2015.

