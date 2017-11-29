Girlfriend of Philando Castile settles with 2 cities for $800,000

Story highlights Police held Diamond Reynolds and her daughter after Philando Castile shooting

Reynolds: "No amount of money can change what happened, bring Philando back"

(CNN) The Minnesota woman who live-streamed the aftermath of boyfriend Philando Castile's fatal shooting by police has settled with two cities for $800,000, the city of St. Anthony said Wednesday.

Neither Diamond Reynolds nor her daughter, who was 4 at the time, were injured during the traffic stop that led to Castile's death, but Reynolds was handcuffed and she and her daughter were held by Roseville police after the shooting.

Reynolds had filed a claim in Ramsey County District Court, seeking money and "other relief" for emotional distress and false arrest.

The St. Anthony news release says their treatment after the shooting was "a matter of procedure." The settlement is not an assignation of blame, but rather, a result of both parties' desire "to avoid the protracted litigation involved with adjudicating state claims and potential civil rights claims, which may have taken years to resolve," the city news release said.