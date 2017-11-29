Gunman killed after firing from Reno high-rise, police say

(CNN) A man fired a gun onto a street from inside a high-rise condominium complex in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday night, spurring police to temporarily shut down several downtown streets before raiding the room and fatally shooting him, authorities said.

One bystander suffered a minor hand injury in the incident, police said, but it wasn't immediately clear whether that person was shot.

The man started firing "from an elevated room" in the Montage condominium building onto Sierra Street shortly before 7 p.m., not far from some of the city's casinos, police said in a news release. A woman also was in the room while he was firing, police said.

No further threat downtown. Please continue to avoid the area while first responders continue on scene. Thank you for your cooperation. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 29, 2017

It wasn't immediately clear what the man was shooting at or why he was firing, police said.

The Montage has more than 20 floors. The gunman was firing from the eighth floor, CNN affiliate KRNV reported , citing police.

Read More