Story highlights Wintrich was released on a $1,000 bond

The speech sparked a protest on the UConn campus

(CNN) Lucian Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing Gateway Pundit website, was arrested Tuesday following a scuffle at the University of Connecticut.

Wintrich, who is also the Washington bureau chief for the Trump-boosting blog, was at the Storrs, Connecticut, school to deliver his "It's OK to be white" speech.

But many among the about 100 people who attended the event greeted him with chants of "Go home Nazi!" and booed and interrupted Wintrich throughout his speech.

Chaos broke out when a woman approached the podium and took a piece of paper from it, video shows.

A woman walks away after taking a piece of paper from the podium.

As the woman walked away, Wintrich is seen following her, pulling at her backpack and grabbing her.