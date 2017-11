5 things for November 29: North Korea, tax overhaul, Tampa, Conyers, automation

(CNN) Should rich and poor shoppers be charged different prices at the grocery store? Some experts say that would actually help the economy. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

It feels like the crisis with North Korea has reached a dangerous new phase. The North says it successfully tested its most powerful missile yet . Defense Secretary James Mattis says the regime can now hit targets "everywhere in the world" (that would Hawaii, which is set to test nuke sirens for the first time since the Cold War). The Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile stayed in the air for almost an hour during the test-firing before splashing down off the coast of Japan.

President Trump was unusually muted in his response -- no "Rocket Man" insults this time -- saying only that "we will take care of it." CNN's Stephen Collinson says Trump's response reflects the fact that the President just doesn't have a lot of good options to deal with this crisis.

2. Tax overhaul

For the GOP's tax overhaul effort, one big hurdle has been crossed, but there are more obstacles ahead. The Senate version of the tax plan passed the Budget Committee on a party line vote of 12-11. Now the bill goes to the full Senate for a vote, which may happen this week. President Trump and GOP leaders are thrilled but, as CNN's Chris Cillizza notes , getting this thing through a committee isn't the same as getting it through the full Senate.

Concerns over how this tax plan might explode the deficit, how it might lead to higher health care premiums (because it would repeal Obamacare's individual mandate) and how it would affect small businesses could still lead to Republican "no" votes, and the GOP can only afford to lose two of those.

3. Tampa slayings

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the killings of four people in Tampa, Florida's Seminole Heights neighborhood. Police say they will soon charge Howell Emanuel Donaldson III with four counts of first-degree murder. The neighborhood has been on edge for almost two months after four seemingly random shootings that killed people doing ordinary things , like crossing the street and waiting at a bus stop. A tip about a man with a gun in a bag at a McDonald's led to Donaldson's arrest, but police won't say much more than that right now.

4. Rep. John Conyers

5. Automation

Real-life superheroes

Lost in the brouhaha over President Trump's "Pocahontas" quip is the powerful story of why the Navajo Code Talkers were being honored in the first place.

Exit the arena

Back to the beach

Isn't it a little early for 2000s nostalgia? MTV doesn't think so. That's why it's bringing back "Jersey Shore" for a little reunion.

Sweet sounds

Grammy nominations are out. There's a lot of love for Jay-Z and song of the summer "Despacito" but shockingly none for Ed Sheeran.

Does not compute

Meet the New Hampshire doctor who lost her medical license because she refuses to use a computer.

Toy box

Don't know what to get the kids this Christmas? Check out this wish list of the 14 hottest toys of the season

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$10,000

The benchmark just passed for the first time by the virtual currency bitcoin , part of its rally of more than 900% this year

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They are using old boats manned by the military, by people who have no knowledge about fishing"

An expert on North Korea explaining why he believes "ghost ships" carrying skeletons are washing up in Japan

AND FINALLY ...

Just (don't) add water