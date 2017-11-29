Can a zebra crossing change its stripes?

Story highlights A smart crossing, powered by artificial intelligence, was installed temporarily in London in October

It is part of a wave of smart transport systems around the world that promise to bring safety and convenience

(CNN) Imagine a responsive pedestrian crosswalk that thinks for itself.

During rush hour, it automatically swells to accommodate more pedestrians. At quiet times, it disappears.

If someone is playing on their phone while crossing, a warning pattern would appear on the ground to alert both them and nearby vehicles to the danger.

That's exactly what London-based tech company Umbrellium has designed: the Starling Crossing is an interactive crosswalk that responds dynamically to its environment.

And it could be the future of how we interact with our cities.

