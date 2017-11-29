(CNN) The biggest corruption scandal in US Navy history has tarnished the career of another admiral.

Retired Rear. Adm. Kenneth Norton has been given a Secretarial Letter of Censure for his role in the so-called Fat Leonard scandal, the Navy said in a statement Wednesday.

The scandal, which stretches back to at least 2007, centers on former defense contractor Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis. His Singapore-based company Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) provided services to Navy ships including fuel and tugboats at Asian ports.

Norton, while serving as commander of the Japan-based aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during 2008-2010, "was found to have repeatedly and improperly accepted gifts from GDMA," according to a statement from Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

"Further, Norton's personal behavior was found to have constituted conduct unbecoming an officer," the Navy statement said.

Read More