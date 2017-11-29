Story highlights "It is going to cost me a fortune, this thing," Trump said

He gave a speech in St. Charles, Missouri, on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the Senate Republican tax plan will cost him and his family "a fortune."

Trump turned to his oft-used "believe me" line during a speech in St. Charles, Missouri, telling the friendly audience that the tax plan will cost him.

"America's tax code is a total dysfunctional mess. ... It is riddled with loopholes that let some special interests, including myself, in all fairness -- it is going to cost me a fortune, this thing," Trump said. "Believe me, believe me, this is not good for me."

It's impossible to say specifically how Trump would be affected, since the President has never released his tax returns. But at least three key provisions in the Senate plan suggest he and his family likely wouldn't be hit hard at all.

