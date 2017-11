Trump wants more credit for economy. He's getting it.

Story highlights 43% say Obama is more responsible vs. 41% who say Trump is more responsible

Trump has a wide lead on responsibility for recent stock market gains

Washington (CNN) Survey says: This isn't just Obama's economy anymore.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to boast about the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 24,000 points for the first time , as well as recent highs in consumer confidence ratings.

The Dow just broke 24,000 for the first time (another all-time Record). If the Dems had won the Presidential Election, the Market would be down 50% from these levels and Consumer Confidence, which is also at an all-time high, would be "low and glum!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

And it turns out, American voters are giving the real-estate-mogul-turned-politician more and more credit for the stock market growth — and the economy overall.

For the first time, voters are now essentially evenly divided on whether Trump or former President Barack Obama is more responsible for the current state of economy.

Back in March, two-thirds of voters said Obama was more responsible for the economy vs. only 19% who said Trump was more responsible, according to a Quinnipiac University poll

Read More