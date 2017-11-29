Trump's growing credit for the economy in two charts

Story highlights 43% say Obama is more responsible vs. 41% who say Trump is more responsible

Trump has a wide lead on responsibility for recent stock market gains

Washington (CNN) Survey says: This isn't just Obama's economy anymore.

For the first time, voters are now essentially evenly divided on whether President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama is more responsible for the current state of economy.

Back in March, two-thirds of voters said Obama was more responsible for the economy vs. only 19% who said Trump was more responsible, according to a Quinnipiac University poll

Now, Obama's number has dropped more than 20 percentage points to just 43%, essentially even with the 41% who say Trump is more responsible for the economy. In that same time period, perceptions on the state of the economy have edged slightly more positive in Quinnipiac polling.

But voters do already say Trump is more responsible for the state of the stock market -- by a wide 22-point margin. Among those who say the stock market is in good shape, they credit Trump by a two-to-one margin.

