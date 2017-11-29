White House defends anti-Muslim Trump tweets

Story highlights "Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," Sanders said

She doesn't know how the videos got in front of Trump

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Donald Trump's decision to retweet a series of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account on Wednesday morning, telling reporters he circulated them to start a conversation about border security and immigration.

Sanders also said she doesn't know how the videos got in front of Trump and wouldn't say whether they were real.

"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," Sanders told a small group of reporters after appearing on Fox News. "That is what the President is talking about, that is what the President is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it."

When pressed on whether it matters if the video is real, Sanders said reporters were "focusing on the wrong thing."

"The threat is real," she said, later adding that "the threat needs to be addressed. The threat has to be talked about and that is what the President is doing in bringing that up."

