Sessions: DOJ looking at 'rational' marijuana policy

Story highlights The attorney general added that he views pot as "detrimental"

Sessions holds the power over the federal enforcement arm of criminal laws

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that the Justice Department is examining ways to work toward a "rational" marijuana policy, though he did not provide details, including whether the DOJ will crack down on states where the drug has been legalized.

"We're looking very hard on that right now. In fact, we had meetings yesterday and talked about it at some length," Sessions said about the department's stance toward marijuana during an announcement on new funding and tools the agency will use to combat the opioid crisis. He did not elaborate further.

The attorney general added that he views pot as "detrimental" and noted that consumption is still a federal violation.

"I don't want to suggest in any way that this department in any way believes that marijuana is harmless ... people should avoid it," he said.

Sessions holds the power over the federal enforcement arm of criminal laws, such as the Controlled Substances Act.

