Washington (CNN) On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump retweeted three videos purportedly showing Muslims committing acts of violence against Christians. He did so despite the fact that the videos came from a far-right, anti-Muslim group in Britain and remain unverified.

Which is all beside the point, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," Sanders told reporters Wednesday morning . "That is what the President is talking about, that is what the President is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it."

When pressed on the difference between the videos being real or fake, Sanders replied, "I'm not talking about the nature of the video. I think you're focusing on the wrong thing. The threat is real, and that's what the President is talking about."

Yes. She really said that. The official spokesperson for the White House said that whether or not videos depicting violence committed by Muslims are actually real is beside the point . And that by focusing on whether the videos are real, reporters are "focusing on the wrong things."