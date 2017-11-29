Roy Moore church event interrupted by protester

Story highlights The candidate for Alabama's open US Senate seat says liberals want to change way of life

Protester yells: "Are all the girls lying?"

(CNN) Embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted by protester Wednesday evening as he spoke during a church service in southern Alabama.

Moore began his remarks by blaming liberals for the country's political woes.

"Who are they? The liberals. They don't want conservative values," Moore said from the pulpit of Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore. "They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender ... who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life. Putting man above God. And the government is our god. They are the Washington establishment. They want to keep everything the same so they don't lose their position, power and prestige."

Moore then referenced reports of sexual misconduct brought against him. He said his family felt terrible about the allegations. "It hurts them to think and see what I've been charged with," he said.

Moore said he believes his prosecution of drug cases when he was a district attorney angered certain people, and that this is at "the heart of this conspiracy" against him.

