Story highlights Dana Boente announced his intention to resign late last month

He will stay on until his successors are confirmed

(CNN) The Justice Department is breaking its silence on the circumstances surrounding the impending departure of one of its top career prosecutors after a month of speculation about whether he was forced out for political purposes, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Last month Dana Boente, the current US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and acting head of the national security division at the Justice Department, announced his plans to step down, upon Senate confirmation of his successors.

Boente had privately been in talks for several weeks about a variety of other law enforcement positions within the administration that he might be interested in taking after his successors are confirmed, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions -- but the timing of his departure to the outside world was met with some raised eyebrows. It was announced on the same day that CNN reported a federal grand jury had approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and an NBC report suggested that Boente was asked to step aside.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said in a letter last week that he was " concerned that this resignation was not business as usual ," and asked the Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on it, among other issues of purported political interference at the department.

Until now, the Justice Department had remained mum on Boente, but in a letter to Coons on Tuesday, a top official subtly pushed back on any suggestion of political interference by pointing to the fact that Boente plans to stay put until his successors are officially confirmed.

Read More