Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn expressed confidence Wednesday in Republicans' efforts to pass their tax plan, making a distinction between the current GOP legislation and their failed health care effort earlier this year.

"In this case, I do believe all (Republicans who have raised concerns) want to get to yes," the Texas Republican told CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning. "They have legitimate concerns, and we're trying to get to address those concerns, and I think we passed a big hurdle yesterday ... (by passing it) in the budget committee."

The full Senate will vote on whether to take up and start debate on the tax bill Wednesday, setting up a final vote, which Republican leaders hope will be by the end of this week.

Cornyn said the bill will have to pass by "razor-thin margins" because of Democrats' refusal to work with the GOP.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told "New Day" earlier Wednesday that Democrats are being kept out of the bill's crafting process as it's being "written in a back room" by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and special interest groups.

