Law enforcement leaders fight concealed-carry gun bill

Story highlights Prosecutors against Gun Violence is criticizing the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

The group is also pushing for a ban on so-called 'bump fire stocks'

(CNN) As lawmakers in the House debated a bill Wednesday that would ease interstate travel for gun owners with permitted concealed weapons, a group of law enforcement leaders gathered with congressmen from both parties on the other side of Capitol Hill to slam the legislation as something that would "jeopardize public safety across America."

"Police officers think this is a terrible idea," said Manhattan's district attorney, Cy Vance. "Prosecutors think this is a terrible idea. You should listen to them."

The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, a measure with the strong backing of the National Rifle Association, would require each state to honor a concealed carry permit issued by another state regardless of local permitting restrictions. Republicans have plugged the bill for eliminating "the current maze of state and local concealed carry laws," and have cited "good guys with a gun" examples to promote the value of more legal gun possession.

Lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee are expected to advance the bill after a markup Wednesday, as well as a separate measure that would update the federal background-check system.

Members from the law enforcement group, Prosecutors against Gun Violence, planned to hold meetings with lawmakers Wednesday to lobby against the concealed carry bill and to throw their weight behind a gun control bill introduced last month that would ban "bump fire stocks" or "bump stocks," the device that enabled a gunman in Las Vegas recently to fire a semiautomatic weapon similar to the rate of the automatic firearm, killing dozens of people.

Read More