He has maintained close ties to the Trump orbit and acted as an informal adviser on foreign policy matters

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee is set to meet Blackwater founder Erik Prince on Thursday for a closed-door interview that could shed light on one of the enduring questions of the Russia investigation.

His interview is designated as an "open hearing in a closed space," which means it will be conducted privately but the committee will later release a public transcript, likely with some redaction.

While Prince never formally worked for President Donald Trump either during or after the 2016 campaign, he has maintained close ties to the Trump orbit and has acted as an informal adviser on foreign policy matters.

Prince is one of at least 12 Trump associates who had contacts with Russians during the campaign or transition. His role in the Russia investigation centers on a secret meeting in the Seychelles, a remote island chain in the Indian Ocean, with a Russian businessman tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some key questions remain unanswered eight months after the meeting was first reported in the press. Lawmakers will likely ask about his communication with the Trump team about the meeting.