The must-pass trigger that is complicating tax reform

Story highlights Republican senators are considering whether to include triggers in their tax plan

That would increase taxes if certain economic growth targets were not met

(CNN) Deficit hawks in the Senate are working with leadership on an escape hatch just in case the Republicans' tax bill fails to generate the economic growth the party is anticipating.

The agreement was part of a deal to attract support for the tax legislation of senators like Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jim Lankford of Oklahoma, but now the party is grappling with how, exactly, they will implement it.

"At the end of the day, in a legislative body, you do the best you can with whatever opportunity you have to affect things in a positive way," Corker said. "I'm glad we were successful (Tuesday) in getting this agreement. Hopefully it's going to be memorialized and part of the bill. I haven't voted for a piece of legislation yet that I thought was just outstanding. Well, maybe. But not many."

Senators and aides are emphatic that the details of the trigger -- intended to increase taxes if the bill fails to generate enough economic growth -- are still very much in flux. There's division over whether automatic tax hikes should target the individual rates or the business side of the equation. After their Wednesday lunch, lawmakers also suggested that instead of the trigger setting off tax increases, it could instead require the party to cut discretionary spending.

While most lawmakers aren't drawing any red lines at this point, there is widespread concern in the conference that the trigger could backfire if the country enters a recession. They also worry that the trigger could interject uncertainty into the tax bill, something that lawmakers say could undermine the underlying goal of generating growth.

Read More