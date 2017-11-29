Trump responds to Theresa May: 'We are doing just fine!'

Story highlights President Donald Trump retweeted anti-Muslim videos Wednesday

He was criticized by a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May

(CNN) President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday evening with some unsolicited advice for Theresa May after the British Prime Minister criticized him through a spokesperson.

"@Theresa_May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!" he wrote after returning to the White House from a day trip to Missouri to pitch tax reform.

While US presidents traditionally pick up the telephone or make subtle diplomatic overtures to express their feelings to world leaders, Trump used his preferred social media outlet to reach the prime minister, continuing a public clash that had begun earlier in the day after he retweeted three inflammatory videos from a British far-right account rife with anti-Muslim content.

The videos, posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a far-right and ultra-nationalist political group, depict purported Muslims assaulting people and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

