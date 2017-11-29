Story highlights Top Democrats punted handling of the issue to the House Ethics Committee

The Michigan congressman has gone back to his home district

Washington (CNN) Members of the House Democratic leadership refused Wednesday to outright call for Democratic Rep. John Conyers' resignation but Rep. Joe Crowley, the House Democratic Caucus chairman, said he believes that the right thing is going to be done.

"I believe at the end of the day, the right thing will be done," Crowley said, adding that the Michigan congressman has gone back to his home district and is taking counsel from family at the moment. "I think that accountability will be had."

Crowley and California Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez both refused to call for his resignation though and continued to punt handling of the issue to the Ethics Committee, saying they have asked for the process to be expedited.

"Calling for the resignation of someone does not actually create the resignation," Crowley told CNN. "So, the reality is we have a process in place and we are calling for an expedited process with the Ethics committee."

"I don't know all the facts, I don't know the specific allegations," Rep. Linda Sanchez said. "It appears that there is more than one complainant which does heighten my sense of there may be something there. But again, I can't sit and judge a member and call for their resignation unless there has -- unless I have been party to hearing all the evidence and the defense of all the evidence."

