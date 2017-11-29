Trump is a 'purveyor of hate,' says husband of murdered British MP

(CNN) Brendan Cox, the husband of slain British lawmaker Jo Cox, said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has "become a purveyor of hate" after retweeting three anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account.

"This is like the President retweeting the Ku Klux Klan. This is not a mainstream organization and for the President of the United States, our greatest ally as a country, to be retweeting, to be providing a microphone to those voices," Cox told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

"I think no matter what your perception of the UK, I think has been shocked by that."

The videos, posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a far-right and ultranationalist political group, depict purported Muslims assaulting people and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

JUST WATCHED Trump sparks criticism with retweets Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump sparks criticism with retweets 02:33

"These narratives have impact," Cox said. Cox's wife, a member of Parliament, was killed in June 2016 by a 53-year-old man with extreme right wing views as he shouted "Britain first."

Read More