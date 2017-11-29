Trump is betting everything in the Middle East on the Saudi Crown Prince

Story highlights David Andelman: Trump has violated the cardinal rule of diplomacy -- choose your friends wisely

By aligning with Saudi Arabia against Iran, Trump has jeopardized the safety of the region, Andelman writes

David A. Andelman, visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project, is a contributor to CNN and a columnist for USA Today. Author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today," he formerly served as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Asia and Europe. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald J. Trump is not abiding by a central tenet of international diplomacy -- choose your friends wisely, particularly in the Middle East.

For decades, American leaders have steered carefully between the Scylla and Charybdis of ancestral enemies -- Saudi Arabia and Iran -- in hopes of maintaining some vestige of peace, or at least the absence of outright war, in the region.

And yet now, as the two nations find themselves locked in a direct battle for total dominance in the Middle East, the US is choosing to favor Saudi Arabia. This choice makes America a clearer target of Iran and presents an even more imminent danger since it's unlikely any compromise might be negotiated that could reduce the threat of an armed conflict.

In Yemen, Saudi and Iranian proxies have chosen sides in a war that places the population of 28 million at risk of famine or death by military attacks.

In Qatar, the effort of the one Arab nation that has sought to maintain an even tenuous balance between the two nations, is seen by the rulers of Saudi Arabia as a full-throated embrace of Iran and all it represents. The result has been a monthslong blockade and outright ostracism in an effort to bludgeon Qatar into submission to the Saudis' will.