Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is executive director and co-founder of MomsRising.org, a nonprofit national organization that supports policies to improve family economic security. She is the author of the forthcoming book, "Keep Marching." The views expressed here are her own.

(CNN) Tax plans can be hard to decipher, but with each passing day, women and moms across the country understand more clearly how the GOP tax plans — both the US Senate and the House versions -- will affect their families and our economy.

At MomsRising, we hear from moms -- from Alaska to Alabama -- every day and they are telling us they are terrified. Over the last few weeks, we've seen rumblings of concern turn to full-fledged alarm about what this tax plan will mean for America's women. Their worries are certainly justified.

The GOP tax plans are the opposite of what women and our economy need. Women in the United States of America are already facing severe economic inequality at the exact same time as the cost of raising children, and the percentage of families who are relying on the wages of women to make ends meet, are rising quickly. Times have changed. For instance, women are now breadwinners in more than half of all families — and are the primary breadwinner in 42% of families , according to Pew; and over the past 30 years, childcare costs for working families have increased by 70% , according to Census Bureau data.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

Yet women on average earned just 80 cents to a man's dollar in 2017, with moms and women of color experiencing increased wage hits. Women are under financial duress even as our purchasing power is needed to fuel our economy. That's right: The vast majority of purchasing decisions are made by women in our country, where according to the World Bank, 70% of our GDP is now based on consumer spending.

Economic inequality for women is a huge weakness for our nation, and the GOP proposed tax plans in the US House and Senate could turn that disaster into a national calamity.