Story highlights Ana Navarro: The list of men whose bad behavior has cost them their jobs is growing, but the double standard is staying the same

We cannot hold elected leaders to a lower standard than we hold movie stars, movie producers and comedians. she writes

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and commentator, was national Hispanic campaign chairwoman for John McCain in 2008, national Hispanic co-chair for Jon Huntsman's 2012 campaign and was supporting Jeb Bush's candidacy for 2016. Follow her on Twitter @ananavarro. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) For the most part, this is less of an opinion piece and more of a statement of current events.

What follows is an incomplete list -- and it goes back only back two years -- because who the hell can keep track anymore? It is a list of famous, now infamous, names. It is a list of shame. It is a list of the costs and consequences, and lack thereof, of sexual harassment accusations.

Ana Navarro

It is a list of double standards.

In the last 24 months:

Bill Cosby lost his career and reputation.