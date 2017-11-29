Breaking News

Toys 'R' Us recalls 6,000 clay craft kits over mold risk

By Victoria Larned, CNN

Updated 5:04 PM ET, Wed November 29, 2017

Mold in clay could pose a respiratory or infection risk to some people.
Story highlights

  • 6,000 "totally me!" clay craft kits were recalled by Toys "R" Us after mold was found in clay
  • No injuries have been reported

(CNN)Toys "R" Us is recalling about 6,000 "totally me!" clay craft kits after mold was discovered in the clay, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

There have been three reports of mold in clay, and no reported injuries. Consumers should stop using the clay craft kits immediately and return them to any Toys "R" Us or Babies "R" Us store for a refund or store credit.
Mold found in this product poses respiratory risks and infections to people who have "compromised" immune systems, lung damage or a mold allergy, according to the safety commission.
    The recalled product has model number AD11244 on the bottom.
    The "totally me!" kits were sold by Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores and online throughout the United States from January to October for just over $10. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. They were manufactured in China.