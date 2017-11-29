New Delhi (CNN) A man who went to the doctor in India complaining of abdominal pain was found to have nearly 12 pounds of metal objects in his stomach.

Maksood Khan, 28, a rickshaw driver from Satna district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on November 19.

Doctors initially believed he was suffering from food poisoning, until tests revealed the contents of his stomach.

X-rays showed a number of foreign objects in the patient's stomach.

"He had been complaining of the pain for the last one month. After the general examination, we found that he had an infection in the abdomen and low blood pressure, he was in a critical condition," Dr. Priyank Sharma, who led the surgery, told CNN.

They soon discovered that the cause of his pain was far more serious.

