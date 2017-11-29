Breaking News

Boris Becker: Tennis great takes World Cup quiz

Updated 3:45 AM ET, Wed November 29, 2017

Boris Becker takes the CNN World Cup quiz
Story highlights

  • CNN Sport quizzes Becker on the World Cup
  • The six-time grand slam tennis winner is a huge football fan
  • He was formerly on the board of Bayern Munich
  • Also supports Chelsea

(CNN)Boris Becker is best known for winning three Wimbledon titles and six grand slam tennis tournaments.

But the German is also a huge football fan. Indeed Becker -- who turned 50 last week -- once served on the board of Bayern Munich and is also a supporter of Chelsea.
He has analyzed football matches on television and was even a pitch-side reporter in the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France.
    So he was game to take CNN's World Cup quiz.
    There were seven questions -- some were very tough ...