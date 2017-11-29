Britain First, the far-right anti-Muslim group retweeted by Trump

London (CNN) The Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted three inflammatory videos posted by the deputy leader of the UK far-right group Britain First. Here's what we know about it.

Founded as a political party in 2011, Britain First is an ultra-nationalist organization that opposes immigration and claims to have "a proven track record of opposing Islamic militants and hate preachers."

According to Searchlight, a magazine that investigates and reports on far-right and fascist groups, Britain First emerged as a splinter group following a collapse in support for the far-right British National Party.

But it is far from being a mainstream organization in the UK. It has no elected representatives at any level of British politics and was "deregistered" as a political party earlier this month by the UK Electoral Commission. Its occasional protests rarely attract crowds of more than a few dozen.

In its mission statement, Britain First describes itself as "a patriotic resistance and 'frontline' for our long suffering people" that will "restore Christianity as the bedrock" of national life and put British workers first.

