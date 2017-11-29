Britain First, the far-right anti-Muslim group retweeted by Trump

London (CNN) The Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted three inflammatory videos posted by the deputy leader of the UK far-right group Britain First. Here's what we know about it.

Founded as a political party in 2011, Britain First is an ultra-nationalist organization that opposes immigration and claims to have "a proven track record of opposing Islamic militants and hate preachers."

According to Searchlight, a magazine that investigates and reports on far-right and fascist groups, Britain First emerged as a splinter group following a collapse in support for the far-right British National Party.

It has no elected representatives and was "deregistered" as a political party earlier this month by the UK Electoral Commission.

In its mission statement, Britain First describes itself as "a patriotic resistance and 'frontline' for our long suffering people" that will "restore Christianity as the bedrock" of national life and put British workers first.

Read More